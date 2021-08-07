Arsenal ‘offered’ Barcelona star in fire-sale, but plan improved bid elsewhere

Arsenal have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign a Barcelona star amid their financial woes, though plan to lodge an improved bid destined to fail for a different target instead, per multiple reports.

Barcelona’s financial strife has dominated the football headlines as of late. The club had previously agreed a new contract that would have kept Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou for another five years. However, in a shock twist on Thursday, Barcelona announced his deal could not be ratified.

Messi now appears on course to join PSG, though will hold a press conference on Sunday to address the situation.

Nevertheless, even without Messi’s colossal wage demands on the books, Barcelona remain in a deep hole.

They have been widely reported to be seeking to offload several first-teamers in order to help balance the books.

One player who is free to leave if a suitor can be found is goalkeeper Neto. The Brazilian, 32, had been linked with both Arsenal and Tottenham, though Pierluigi Gollini’s arrival has ended Spurs’ need for a new stopper.

The Gunners are still in the market for a new keeper despite Runar Alex Runarsson remaining with the club. The Iceland international was thought to have been close to sealing a loan exit to Turkish side Altay Spor before his deal ultimately fell through.

Rumarsson has struggled in limited outings for Arsenal, while Mikel Arteta is believed to harbour doubts over current No. 1 Bernd Leno.

Now, the Express claim Arsenal’s need between the sticks could be solved by Neto after he was ‘offered’ to the club. However, a move to North London does not appear likely to be in Neto’s future.

That’s because Football London stated they will instead make another bid to land England goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale bid destined to fail

The Sheffield Utd goalie suffered back-to-back relegations with Bournemouth and the Blades.

Nevertheless, he is valued by the club around the £30m mark given his long-term contract and status as an England international.

Arsenal have reportedly already had two bids rejected for Ramsdale. Though Football London state ‘the Gunners intend to submit another bid.’

It’s chances of yielding a breakthrough are – according to the article – low. That’s because Arsenal will make an offer that is ‘unlikely to be near’ Sheffield Utd’s £30million valuation.

