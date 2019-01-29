Arsenal offered chance to sign Serie A star as Bellerin cover

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Napoli right-back Kevin Malcuit as cover for the injured Hector Bellerin.

Gunners star Bellerin has been ruled out for between six and nine months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Chelsea.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles started at right-back in Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United but the 21-year-old prefers to play as a winger or in central midfield and is not considered a long-term option for the role.

The Gunners also have Stephan Lichtsteiner and Carl Jenkinson at their disposal, but the Daily Mail reports that they are also looking at an alternative option in Malcuit.

The 27-year-old joined Napoli from Lille last summer and has made 12 appearances for the Italian club this season.

His contract runs out in 2022 but it would appear that he could be moved on in the closing days of the winter transfer window, and Arsenal are ready to pounce.

Indeed, Malcuit’s agent recently spoke to Radio CRC about the rumours, stating: “Interest? I can confirm that there is a London club who is looking for a right-back. They have interest in him but Kevin is happy at Napoli and he is doing well. Arsenal? Yes it could be them but I won’t say so…”

