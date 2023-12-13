Arsenal offered former Everton striker in stunning swap for Charlie Patino; Aston Villa could disrupt deal

Juventus have reportedly offered Arsenal the chance to sign Moise Kean as part of a swap deal that would see Charlie Patino join the Italian giants.

Patino, 20, is considered to be one of the most exciting young English players around and is being targeted by several top European clubs.

The dynamic midfielder broke into the Arsenal first team a couple of years ago but failed to establish a foothold in the North London club’s starting XI.

Patino has since been on two loan spells away from the Emirates and is currently playing for Swansea City in the Championship.

The youngster has made 16 league appearances for the Swans so far this season, chipping in with three goals and four assists.

Juventus have been keeping a close eye on Patino’s progress for some time and fresh reports from Italy suggest they are ready to make their move.

Mikel Arteta needs to sell players before sanctioning any more major incomings in January, so he could decide to recall Patino from his loan and offload in January if a suitable offer arrives.

Juventus are unlikely to have the financial muscle to afford Patino’s asking price of €30m (£25.8m), however, so will have to get creative with the deal.

Juve offer Kean to Arsenal in swap deal for Patino

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve (via The Hard Tackle), Juventus have an ‘ace up their sleeves’ and are ready to offer Kean in a part-exchange deal for Patino.

It’s no secret that Arteta is keen to sign a new striker in January and now has the chance to secure one, although the 23-year-old wouldn’t be his first choice.

Kean has struggled for consistent playing time with Juventus this season. He has made 12 Serie A appearances so far – mostly off the bench – and has so far failed to score.

Interestingly, a seperate report from Sport Italia claims that Aston Villa have identified Kean as a target, as Unai Emery believes he can reignite his once-promising career.

The striker spent a difficult four-year stint with Everton before re-joining Juventus in 2021, so does have some experience in the Premier League.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal entertain the idea of accepting Kean in part-exchange for Patino in January.

If they don’t, Aston Villa will get an opportunity to make a move for the Italy international in the coming weeks.

