Arsenal offered intriguing summer swap deal by Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer Ousmane Dembele to Arsenal in a swap deal to secure the signing of Hector Bellerin.

The Gunners could have a high turnover of players this summer as Arsene Wenger prepares to end his 22-year stay at The Emirates.

Bellerin has long been linked with a return to the club where he started his career as a youngster, while Dembele has been touted as a Gunners target despite only moving to the Nou Camp last summer.

Indeed, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is said to be keen on his former Borussia Dortmund colleague Dembele joining him at The Emirates.

A report in Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that the Catalan giants believe the £122m (€140m) signing of Dembele was a mistake, with the 20-year-old scoring just once in La Liga and failing to make a significant impression.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has been primed to take over from Dembele, but Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is also after a new right-back after being less than impressed with Nelson Semedo.

Semedo’s struggles have led to midfielder Sergi Roberto filling in at full-back, prompting Barca to go after a new specialist in the position – namely Bellerin.

The 23-year-old was signed by the Gunners back in 2012 from the Barcelona youth academy and has been back to his best this season after a slightly indifferent 2016-17 campaign.