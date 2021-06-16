Arsenal intend to come back with an ‘improved offer’ for an England centre-back after their initial £40m bid was rejected, according to a report.

Arsenal have made overhauling their backline a mission in what is expected to be a critical transfer window. David Luiz is due to depart as a free agent, while William Saliba has been inked with Newcastle on loan. Full-back Hector Bellerin is another who could go, with a Liverpool man recently naming who he will likely be tempted by.

However, centre-half has and always will remain the most important part of a backline. As such, Mikel Arteta’s side have wasted little time in making their move for impressive Three Lions centre-back, Ben White.

A Tuesday report detailed ‘positive talks’ as Arsenal sought to jump ahead of Man Utd and Liverpool in the queue for White.

The 23-year-old Brighton defender’s stock has risen dramatically over the last two years, culminating in an England call-up after just one season of top flight football.

A second report detailed several current Gunners stars the club could use as bait to tempt Brighton into a deal.

However, per the latest from Sky Sports, Arsenal have tried their luck with a cash-only deal.

They reveal that ‘Brighton have rejected a £40m bid from Arsenal for defender Ben White.’

Not to be deterred, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth stated the Gunners will stiffen their resolve with an “improved offer”.

“I’m told that talks are continuing and Arsenal are expected to go back in with an improved offer,” said Sheth.

“It’s interesting because Ben White signed a new contract with Brighton last summer which takes him up until 2024. That came off the back of three bids from Leeds United that were all rejected.

“But what a season he has had. He’s been a regular fixture in the Premier League with Brighton. Then he became part of that England squad for Euro 2020. And now it looks like Arsenal would very, very much like to have him at the Emirates.

“A £40m bid has gone in and been rejected but that is not the end of it.”

Relegated struggler on Arsenal radar to rectify blunder

Meanwhile, An error-prone relegated star is on the radar of Arsenal in a position from which they surprisingly sold a superb performer just 12 months ago.

Emiliano Martinez was allowed to leave for Aston Villa for a fee of around £20m. The Argentine had been on the club’s books for a decade but had rarely been afforded opportunities to impress.

Bernd Leno endured a mixed season at the Emirates without stiff competition behind him, and the latest report from the Sun reveals he could return to Germany.

Should Leno depart, Arsenal will require a new man to don the gloves and recently relegated Aaron Ramsdale has reportedly been identified as a suitable replacement.

