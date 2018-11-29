Arsenal should do all in their power to lure Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele to Emirates Stadium, according to the club’s former defender Lauren.

France attacker Dembele joined the Catalan giants 18 months ago, but has seen his time in Spain dogged by questions over his long-term stay at the club while fresh reports this week stated that he will be shipped out in January following question marks over his attitude.

It was also claimed that Barca could look to use the player as a makeweight in a possible deal to bring Neymar back to the club at the end of the season – and grant the former Rennes star a return to Ligue 1.

That comes amid ongoing reports that he could be targeted by both Arsenal and Liverpool in January – although coach Ernesto Valverde moved to dispel the rumours earlier this week.

Nonetheless, Lauren believes the Gunners should move heaven and earth to sign Dembele, as he is everything Unai Emery’s side are looking for.

“I think Arsenal should do everything they can to sign Dembele,” Lauren said.

“Everything about his style of play matches what Arsenal are looking for.

“He isn’t getting the playing time at Barcelona, or playing in his strongest position, but Arsenal’s high intensity will allow him to reach his potential.

“Dembele can play on either side of the pitch, which is a bonus and he’s showed that he can do it against the big teams, coming off the bench to rescue points for Barcelona.

“I would love to see him at Arsenal.”