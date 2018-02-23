Arsenal on alert as Barcelona ditch interest in £45m midfield target

Barcelona have reportedly decided not to follow up their interest in Lyon skipper Nabil Fekir, who has been a major target for Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a £45million summer move to the runaway La Liga leaders, although the Gunners have also shown a firm interest in the France international over the last 12 months.

However, a report in Sport claims that after monitoring Fekir, the Catalan giants have now decided that he is not good enough to significantly improve Ernesto Valverde’s squad – especially after the arrival of a similar player in Philippe Coutinho.

That snub could now open the door for Arsene Wenger to make a concerted effort to get the attacking midfielder, who has made over 100 league appearances for Lyon.

However, it remains to be seen if the Gunners will follow up their initial interest, particularly after they landed Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United last month.

