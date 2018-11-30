Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has hinted that Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future at Chelsea looks bleak.

The youngster scored his first goal on his first senior start last night for Chelsea in their win over PAOK in the Europa League, but his chances of getting game time in the Premier League look slim.

Hudson-Odoi started the Community Shield defeat by Manchester City in August but has not made the 18-man squad for any of Chelsea’s Premier League games.

Aston Villa are believed to be keen on a loan deal in January, but The Sun claim Barcelona, Juventus, Arsenal and Bayern Munich are interested in a permanent deal for the player, who has 18 months to run on his Stamford Bridge contract.

Despite an impressive performance against PAOK, Sarri reckons Hudson-Odoi is not ready for the rigours of the Premier League.

He says the teenager benefited from the early dismissal of Yevhen Khacheridi, for a professional foul on Olivier Giroud, which provided Chelsea with more space.

Sarri said: “I want to see him in a match where we need also the defensive phase.”

Sarri also spoke publicly about his struggle to find playing time for the talented 18-year-old ahead of the Europa League clash, Sarri said: “He has to improve a lot. First of all in the defensive phase.

“He has to work and he is very good in the one on one, but he has to move without the ball.

“The potential he is a very good player, but he has to work. But this is normal. He is 18. I want to find space for him. It is not easy because we have 28 players.

“Not easy to put him in the starting XI because, maybe, on the bench in the Premier League matches there was [Victor] Moses or Pedro, so it’s difficult not to put that kind of player in the starting XI for Thursday.”