Arsenal open bidding with €20m offer for Everton attacking target

Arsenal have made an opening offer for Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa but will need to increase it, according to reports in Italy.

It is an important summer for the Gunners, who must tweak their squad to improve upon their disappointing eighth-place finish. They will be aiming to upgrade all areas of their team, including the frontline. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s form dropped off after signing a contract extension last summer, while Willian struggled to make an impression.

Nicolas Pepe remains inconsistent, while there have been rumours that Alexandre Lacazette could leave as his contract enters its final year.

Hence, Arsenal may have to invest in new attackers and they have apparently identified Correa as a potential target.

The forward has been tipped to leave Lazio so they can fund other signings for new boss Maurizio Sarri. He would seemingly prefer to stay in Rome but it may be taken out of his hands.

There were rumours that he could move to the Premier League with West Ham or Everton recently. Instead, it seems to be Arsenal who have opened the bidding.

According to Il Messaggero and La Repubblica, two Rome-based papers, Arsenal have submitted an opening offer for the Argentine international.

Transfer Chatter - Liverpool identify Wijnaldum replacement, Arsenal to raid RB Leipzig and Gundogan stalling new contract Jurgen Klopp has identified his perfect Georgino Wijnaldum replacement, Arsenal ready to raid RB Leipzig with a double swoop and Ilkay Gundogan is stalling on signing a new Manchester City contract, all in today's transfer chatter.

They are willing to pay €20m for Correa, but will have to almost double it. Lazio would prefer to receive around €35m as Sarri wants to work with him.

Everton also remain keen, though, so there could be a bidding war. In that case, the Italian side could drive his price tag upwards.

Just hitting his prime at the age of 26, though, Correa may be worth investing in if either Arsenal or Everton feel he can adapt to the Premier League.

Many targets will snub Arsenal

But Arsenal were recently warned that many of their targets will turn them down this summer because of one key issue.

“Arsenal have never been that much of an attractive option to me,” former Celtic and West Ham man Frank McAvennie told Football Insider.

“They have too many duds. They have a lot of players who think they are better than they actually are.

“Half of their team is like that. They all think they are superstars and they aren’t. Really, they aren’t even close.

“They don’t play together, they aren’t really a team. The gap is getting further between them and those top clubs.

“Why would a decent player want to join that?”

READ MORE: Arsenal in contact with Man Utd to sign massive flop