Arsenal in talks to land assist machine but face major rivals in PSG

Inter Milan and Arsenal have reportedly been in talks for several days over a deal that would see Christian Eriksen head to the Emirates, but PSG could be about to throw a spanner in the works.

The Italian club’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta recently made it clear that Eriksen is not in their plans and will leave Milan in January.

The former Tottenham playmaker has started just four games Serie A games this season after failing to fit into Antonio Conte’s system. He also failed to score a goal or provide an assist in 12 games in all competitions.

His start to the campaign mirrors Arsenal’s current struggles under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have made their worst start to a season in Premier League history and find themselves 15th in the table.

They are winless in their last seven league and have scored just 12 goals in 14 games. Creating chances has also been a major problem, but Eriksen could change all that.

The Dane was outstanding in his first five seasons at Spurs before his form started to tail off.

Eriksen looking to reignite career

A return to England might be just the filip he needs to reignite his career, but now PSG are also showing an interest.

The French giants looks set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager after sacking Thomas Tuchel.

Eriksen spent his best years working under Pochettino at Tottenham. To that end, it’s been reported that the Argentine wants his former charge to join him in Paris.

The report on Calciomercato (via sportslens) claims that PSG’s chances of signing the midfielder depend on one thing. That is exactly how far along Arsenal’s negotiations with Inter are.

Should the Gunners miss out, it’ll come as another huge blow to Arteta as he looks to save his job.

The Gunners are next in action when they take on London rivals Chelsea on Boxing Day.