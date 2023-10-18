Arsenal open talks to beat Tottenham to forward in unrecognisable form, with bid hastily being prepared

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with Club Brugge attacker Andreas Skov Olsen, but it is the Gunners who are in talks to complete the signing, according to reports.

Skov Olsen is already enjoying his best goalscoring season since 2018-19, since he has reached the landmark of 10 goals within 16 games. In contrast, he only scored nine in 30 games last season. Going back further, a two-and-a-half-year spell with Bologna only saw him get three goals in 71 appearances.

The form he is now in has caught the attention of various clubs, according to Voetbalkrant, including Arsenal and Tottenham. Spurs are long-term admirers of the Denmark international, but it is claimed that Arsenal have overtaken them and are in discussions to arrange a deal.

The report states Arsenal are preparing their first bid to Club Brugge, who have Skov Olsen under contract until 2026. How much Mikel Arteta’s side are willing to put on the table remains unclear.

Arsenal are in the market for a right-winger to compete with the arguably overworked Bukayo Saka, while they might also need an upgrade at centre-forward if they are to stand any chance of improving upon last season’s second-place finish in the Premier League.

Skov Olsen has largely played on the right flank for Club Brugge this season, but is also capable of being deployed more centrally, which means he could tick two boxes in one go.

However, Tottenham are aware of Arsenal’s intentions for the attacker, who will have turned 24 by the time they are able to move for him in January. Consequently, Spurs are also thinking of getting in on the act.

A void remains in the Spurs attack after the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer, while on the wings, players like Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon have suffered injuries.

Skov Olsen could earn first Premier League chance

Playing in the Premier League with either of the north London rivals would be a new challenge for Skov Olsen, who previously scored 27 goals in 51 games for his first club, FC Nordsjaelland and has since played in Italy and Belgium.

During his time with Club Brugge, he has competed in the Champions League, a tournament Arsenal have returned to for this season and Tottenham were most recently in last season.

Club Brugge, who are in the Europa Conference League this season after finishing fourth in their league last term, are said to be welcoming the interest in Skov Olsen, knowing that an auction between two Premier League rivals could lead to them making a decent profit.

