Arsenal open talks over deal for ‘major young Dutch hope’ – report

Arsenal have opened talks to sign a young AZ Almaar goalkeeper, according to reports.

Jasper Schendelaar, tipped as one of Holland’s major new hopes, is yet to make a first-team appearance for AZ, but is widely regarded as one of the country’s best young prospects. Some observers claim Schendelaar has the potential to become Holland’s best goalkeeper since Edwin van der Sar.

And Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web claim Arsenal have made contact with AZ in a bid to prise the player away from the club, with the report claiming a deal could be struck before the transfer window closes at the end of January.

Arsene Wenger already has a wealth of talent in the goalkeeping department with Petr Cech, David Ospina and Emiliano Martinez on his books, so the signing of Schendelaar would very much be one for the future.

Wenger is renowned for nurturing young players and bringing the best out of them so it will be interesting to see how Schendelaar progresses should he move to the Emirates Stadium.

Schendelaar is an under-17 Holland international and is contracted to AZ Alkmaar until the summer of 2019, but it is thought he could be prised away for a fee in the region of £2million.

