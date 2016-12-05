Arsenal ‘open talks to sign £20m Colombian powerhouse’

Arsenal are reportedly keen to bring AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca to the Emirates in January, according to reports on Monday.

The 30-year-old Colombian has fallen out of favour with Milan coach Vincenzo Montella after the player took a recent trip to former club Sevilla.

Bacca was officially injured but rather than attend Milan’s match at Empoli he went to Seville and even trained with his former team mates.

And The Sun claims the Gunners have already made contact with Milan to try and engineer a deal to bring the striker – who averages a goal every other game – to north London.

The striker was linked with both the Gunners and West Ham over the summer, with the Hammers closest to a deal. It was reported at the time they’d agreed a fee with Milan, but the player rejected the deal, as he was seemingly only keen to sign for a club plying their trade in the Champions League.

However, a move to the Premier League could finally materialise with Arsenal reportedly ready to pay £20million to boost their attack, which has been without the services of Danny Welbeck, Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez at various stages this season.

Milan are in the middle of takeover talks and any money to buy players in January must be financed by selling first.

Wenger tried to sign Bacca in 2015 before he agreed to join Milan. At Sevilla, Bacca won two Europa League titles and was a fans’ favourite for scoring in big games.

Our Monday Verdict discussed how much better Arsenal are with Alexis Sanchez playing as a central striker, but it’s thought Wenger still sees the Chilean playing in the three behind the central attacker.

And a player of Bacca’s quality would likely thrive with the likes of Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and, Theo Walcott playing behind him.