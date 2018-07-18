Arsenal open talks with €20m World Cup star also wanted by Dortmund

Arsenal have reportedly reached out to Torino regarding Senegal’s World Cup star M’Baye Niang.

The Gunners have already begun a huge overhaul this summer, with Unai Emery replacing Arsene Wenger at the helm and new signings Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Matteo Guendouzi all coming to the Emirates.

The North London side were linked with a move for Niang while he was at AC Milan, while Everton, Monaco, Marseille and Nice have all been linked with a move for the forward this summer.

The France-born winger joined Torino in summer 2017 on a season-long loan with obligation to buy set at €20million (around £17.5m), but there is speculation that they Serie A side could cash in after the 23-year-old had an impressive World Cup.

TuttoMercatoWeb indicate that Arsenal are interested in a possible summer move, but that Torino are yet to receive an official bid, while Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the situation.

