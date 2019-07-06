Arsenal open talks with Real Madrid over exciting €35m Zaha alternative

Arsenal have placed a €35million bid for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez as a possible alternative to Wilfried Zaha, a report claims.

The Gunners were thought to be working under a limited budget of around £40-45million this summer, however reports on Thursday suggested the actual figure is much more and the approach was simply a ploy to try and get targets for cheaper.

Unai Emery is understood to be keen to reinforce the wide areas of his squad this summer, and recently they have been linked with a move for Palace star Zaha.

However, reports in Spain are now claiming that Arsenal have been forced to turn their attentions to other more cost-effective targets.

According to AS, they have opened talks with Real over a deal for Vazquez worth €35m (£31.4), which would comprise of an initial £28.7m with a further £2.7m in add-ons.

The deal could apparently be concluded earlier next week, as the 28-year-old is one of the players Zinedine Zidane is happy to sell in order to raise funds for his summer rebuild at the Bernabeu.

Starsport back up the reports from Spain by stating a £28m bid ‘is being weighed up for the 28-year-old’ as the north London side consider a number of Zaha alternatives.

Inter, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all also credited with interest, but Vazquez reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League.

