Arsenal optimistic over defender talks despite £15m bid being rejected

Arsenal are reportedly optimistic over negotiations for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney despite having an opening £15million bid rejected.

The back line was once again the Gunners’ achilles heel last season as they let in the second-most goals of any team in the top six, and Unai Emery is expected to invest in reinforcements.

Tierney has long been a Premier League target, with Manchester United and Everton both having been linked with a move.

The 22-year-old has four years remaining on his contract at Celtic, who have no desire to sell one of their most valuable players.

But Arsenal have already tested their resolve with a £15m offer, as Unai Emery is eager to bolster his options at left-back.

BBC Sport’s David Ornstein says the Gunners remain confident of striking a deal which would represent a fair portion of their reported £40m budget – although it would be a fine signing.

