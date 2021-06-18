Arsenal options narrow with midfield target set for humbling reversal

An Arsenal option to replace departed duo Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos appears destined to remain in place in a humbling reversal.

Arsenal are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements. Ceballos and Odegaard have both returned to Real Madrid after their loan stints concluded. Furthermore, both Granti Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi have been tipped to leave in what could be a summer of great upheaval at the Emirates.

The most worrying line from an Arsenal perspective has been Aston Villa’s pursuit of rising playmaker Emile Smith Rowe.

Villa reportedly saw a £25m bid soundly rebuffed. But even if the 20-year-old stays, he will need support to help unlock defences.

One player who had been tipped to bolster their creative ranks was impending free agent Hakan Calhanoglu.

The 27-year-old Milan midfielder is off contract later this month. He was hoping for a stellar showing at Euro 2020 to help foster a move to another European powerhouse.

However, both he and Turkey have endured a torrid time in the tournament thus far. Two defeats from two without scoring has virtually ended their dreams with a game to spare.

As such, the Sun report Milan are set to offer Calhanoglu a new deal on reduced terms.

Citing Tuttosport, they reveal the offer will ‘weighted towards performance related bonuses rather than a high basic salary.’

With interest in the player at an all-time low, Calhanoglu may be forced to tuck tail and remain in Milan in what could end up being a lucky escape for the Gunners.

Aubameyang out in Arsenal striker shake-up?

Meanwhile, Arsenal are willing to sacrifice Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in order to fund a move for a top young striker.

The Gunners are seeking to upgrade their attacking options after a poor season in front of goal. It appears the man they want to solve their goalscoring woes is England man Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Fichajes reporting the Gunners have entered the race to sign the 24-year-old.

But to do that they must sell first. Now, both the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror claim that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be sacrificed to fund the transfer.

The reports add that there are currently offers from PSG and Juventus on the table for the Gabon forward.