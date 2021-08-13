Arsenal outcast the unlikely solution with surprise Bayern swap mooted

An out of favour Arsenal star has been tipped to bring a breakthrough in a swap deal that would bring a Bayern Munich midfielder to North London, per a report.

The Gunners’ transfer window will not be complete until a midfielder capable of going straight into the starting eleven has been signed. Albert Sambi Lokonga arrived from Anderlecht for a fee of around £15.75m, but Arsenal remain in the mix for a more experienced campaigner.

Hoping to land a more attacking option to compete with Emile Smith Rowe, Arsenal have been persistently linked with Martin Odegaard, Houssem Aouar and James Maddison.

The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath (via Football Fancast), recently revealed a move for Norwegian Odegaard is far more likely.

“They are also still interested in Martin Odegaard, who excelled on loan from Real Madrid last season. And their pursuit of the Norwegian could go into the final days of the window,” McGrath wrote.

“Odegaard is a more likely option than Leicester City’s James Maddison, who has also been of interest.”

However, bubbling under the surface has been links with Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.

The Frenchman, 27, is capable of operating in either a defensive or attacking role in central midfield. Arsenal were one of two English clubs recently named as potential suitors, and were given a timely boost after Man Utd seemingly dropped out of the race.

Tolisso has just 12 months remaining in Bavaria and has been tipped to leave to make room for RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer.

Now, per the Sun, Tolisso could wind up at the Emirates with Hector Bellerin moving the other way.

Citing Italian outlet Calciomercato, the newspaper allege talks are underway over the potential swap deal. Furthermore, it’s claimed Bayern are ‘willing’ to sanction the deal.

Arsenal have had trouble shifting Bellerin this summer. Inter Milan registered their interest, but their financial woes have made a permanent approach almost impossible.

Bellerin is reportedly valued around the €20m mark. Tolisso would command a fee of around €10m owing to his contract status and recent history of injury issues.

Whether a deal will be made between the clubs, only time will tell. Swap deals of this nature rarely get the greenlight in the modern game. Though per the reports, the early signs are at least encouraging.

Arsenal U-turn could prompt major overhaul

Meanwhile, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be facing a stunning turnaround in his Arsenal career after the club changed their mind about the striker, according to a report.

According to The Times, they are now open to offers for the number 14. However, it is no guarantee that any will arrive.

Any remaining admirers of Aubameyang will be concerned by his drop of form and high wages. At the age of 32, he may not be worth the investment.

But there remains a prolific player in there somewhere, who will be keen to show last year was just a blip. Therefore, someone may take a gamble on him.

If so, Arsenal could be overhauling their frontline. Fellow striker Alexandre Lacazette is also being offered around, after entering the final year of his contract. The same goes for academy graduate Eddie Nketiah.

