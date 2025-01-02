A familiar face to the Premier League is reportedly trying to sign Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior and Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile – but is yet to convince either side into a sale.

For a long time now, Gabriel and William Saliba have been Arsenal‘s first-choice defenders but their London neighbours don’t have as settled a backline.

Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill were Chelsea‘s first picks earlier this season but injury has shaken up Enzo Maresca’s preferred starting XI in recent months.

Even with that being the case, Badiashile has found game time limited; as has Kiwior. Both have been linked with a transfer move in 2025 and now they are said to be wanted by a Ligue 1 side.

According to La Provence, former Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi wants the pair at his Marseille side. The report adds the French team have concerns about Lilian Brassier, who joined on loan from Brest last summer.

However, the French publication claims with Kiwior getting more game time at the Gunners of late and with Chelsea’s injury issues, including Badiashile, the report states Marseille are unlikely to sign the duo.

Badiashile and Kiwior to leave in 2025?

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Chelsea tried to offload centre-back Badiashile in the summer but were unable to do so in the end.

And Kiwior has been linked with as much as 10 clubs across Europe, including AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Sevilla, and Marseille.

Last month, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said both Badiashile and Fofana are “out for a long period”, leaving the Blues with Colwill, Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Renato Veiga as centre-back options.

But 23-year-old Badiashile, whose contract runs until 2030, could provide a sizeable fee if sold later this year and 24-year-old Kiwior, whose deal expires in 2028, could command a decent amount as well.

Neither are regulars and that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

Kiwior and Badiashile’s 2024/25 season so far