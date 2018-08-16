Arsenal outcast undergoing medical ahead of move to Serie A giants

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina is currently undergoing a medical in Rome, ahead of a season-long loan switch to Napoli according to Calciomercato.

Napoli were linked with fellow Premier League goalkeepers Simon Mignolet and out of favour Michel Vorm but appear to have set on Colombian international Ospina with him undergoing a medical this morning.

The deal is set to cost around €1million euros and the move could turn permanent if Napoli win the Serie A.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery announced earlier this month that the keeper could leave the Emirates on a free despite still having two years left on his deal.

The Colombian number one signed for Arsenal in 2014 from Nice making 189 appearances for the French side but since moving to the Emirates has only recorded 29 appearances in four years.

