Arsenal outcast’s agent uses Man Utd goal to illustrate value

Joel Campbell’s agent has defended the forward’s abilities and claims he deserves to sign for a top club this summer.

The Costa Rican forward is finally expected to leave the Emirates this summer after five loan spells in the last six seasons.

But with few clubs registering an interest in the player – still only 24 – his agent has defended his record and insisted Campbell has what it takes to play at the top level.

Campbell spent last season on loan with Sporting Lisbon, but agent Joaquim Batica believes it his goal against Manchester United back in February 2014 that truly illustrates his client’s value.

“At Olympiakos, Joel had important success and the club tried several times to buy him,” Batica told Lucarne Opposee.

“Arsenal have lent him several times, but I emphasise that last year he played about 30 matches in all.

“At Sporting, I think that overall it has been a difficult season for the club and at the end of the season we saw less game time as a loan player. It is normal that the club favours the players that belong to it.

“He was the centre piece of a club who are regularly champions and make the Champions League – where he scored against Manchester United and they were eliminated.

“I think that as a 24-year-old player who has played in the Champions League, played a quarter-final of the World Cup, took part in championships in Spain, France, England, Greece, Portugal, he has a very important background.

“He continues to work every day to accumulate a significant number of games each year.”

Campbell has been with Arsenal since 2011, but has played just 40 times during his time at the club, scoring four times.