Arsenal told they overspent on Declan Rice by former West Ham teammate: ‘I don’t understand it…’

Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham for a club-record £105m last summer and he has become one of their most important players.

The England star has made 26 Premier League appearances for the Gunners this term, scoring four goals and making five assists in the process.

Rice has played a big role in Arsenal’s success, with Mikel Arteta’s side currently sitting in third place in the Premier League table – just two points behind leaders Liverpool – and now they’re dreaming of lifting the title.

However, West Ham forward and Rice’s former teammate Michail Antonio has questioned whether Arsenal have spent too much on the talented 25-year-old.

As mentioned, Arsenal smashed their transfer record when they spent £105m on Rice. He is the third-most expensive signing for any PL club, behind Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, who Chelsea brought in for £115m and £107m respectively.

Antonio thinks that huge transfers like this are a mistake, and ‘doesn’t understand’ why ‘big six’ clubs are paying exorbitant fees for top players.

‘Let’s say Rice wanted to go to Real Madrid…’

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio highlighted the fact that Arsenal will struggle to ever make a profit on Rice if they sell him in the future.

“Think about it, what would Real Madrid pay for Haaland? That one was luck, Man City got him for £60m, and he’ll go for about £120m.

“But let’s talk about someone like Declan Rice. Dec is 25, let’s say he wanted to go to Real Madrid, Arsenal have already paid £105m.

“Hojlund, how much did United pay for him? £70m? The maximum they would get now is £80, £90m, £100m.

“I don’t understand big six clubs doing it, they are already paying premium prices, anyone selling to them want the most and that’s what they’re going to do.”

While Antonio is correct that Arsenal paid a huge fee for Rice, what he seems to be forgetting is what they actually brought him in for – to improve the squad and help them win trophies – not to sell him on for a profit.

Rice has already shown signs that he can help bring success to the Emirates and given he is under contract until 2028, he will likely remain a vital player for the Gunners for at least another four years.

If Arsenal win just one major trophy in that time, their supporters would no doubt argue that the midfielder was worth every penny.

