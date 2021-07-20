Arsenal push past Tottenham in pursuit of Barcelona fire sale casualty

Arsenal have leapfrogged Tottenham in the North London duo’s battle to land a Barcelona star tipped to leave this summer, per a report.

The financial strife at Barcelona has led to a plethora of high earners being made available for transfer this summer. Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Miralem Pjanic are just a handful of first teamers who have been linked with high profile exits.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

The Gunners have been linked with Coutinho, while Spurs are thought to be interested in Pjanic. However, a recent report revealed they both shared a fondness for bringing veteran goalkeeper Neto on board.

The 32-year-old signed for an initial €26m from Valencia just two years ago. First team opportunities have predictably been limited with Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks.

As such, to help facilitate his World Cup dream of securing the third stopper spot behind Alisson and Ederson, all parties have reportedly come to the conclusion it is time to part ways.

Now, HITC (citing Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo) have revealed it is Arsenal who are leading the chase.

That’s because the goalkeeper’s agents apparently consider Arsenal as the ‘most viable option’.

Transfer Chatter 20 July - Phillips to Brighton, Barcelona want Pogba, Man City keen on Nuno Mendes Liverpool's Nat Phillips could be on his way to Brighton, Barcelona want Paul Pogba and Man City are keen on Nuno Mendes.

Sancitoning Emiliano Martinez’s departure to Aston Villa is already looking like an error of judgement after a single season. Alex Runarsson did not convince in limited opportunities when Bernd Leno did not play, leading to Mat Ryan being drafted in on a short-term loan.

The Australian returned to Brighton before sealing a move to Real Sociedad. As such, Mikel Arteta’s need for a trusted back-up is once again great.

The article adds Neto wants to move to England and Arsenal are ‘determined’ to make that happen.

Pundit questions White ambition with Arsenal move

Meanwhile, Brighton centre half Ben White has been questioned over his decision to choose Arsenal with Danny Mills joking he’s certainly not gone there to win trophies.

News broke over the weekend of an agreement being reached to bring the 23-year-old to the Emirates. However, the prospective move has drawn a response from Mills that will not sit well with Gunners fans.

Mills said (via the Express): “What is he going to win at Arsenal? The League Cup if he is lucky. Maybe the FA Cup It’s going to be a while before Arsenal win a Champions League.

“Winning the Premier League, you’re looking probably seven or eight years down the line. He might be retiring before that stage.

“I think he is an exceptional player and a fantastic signing for Arsenal. I’m just a little surprised Manchester United, who are looking for a centre-half, haven’t come in for him.”

READ MORE: Third bid to yield breakthrough with Arsenal transfer nearing completion