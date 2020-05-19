Arsenal’s interest in signing French left-back Layvin Kurzawa remains strong but they could have opposition from both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

Kurzawa has played 123 times for PSG and has a decent goal record too having netted 13 times.

However, the 27-year-old’s contract is up in the summer and it’s believed that the French champions have no interest in offering him an extension to his five-year deal.

Although not quite fulfilling the hopes thrust upon him when joining PSG from Monaco, Kurzawa’s impending departure is being closely monitored around Europe.

And Sport report that of all the clubs looking at Kurzawa, it’s Arsenal who have shown the ‘most interest’.

Those links have been around for some time, with one obvious stumbling block relating to stories that he wanted a base salary of roughly £100,000 per week.

That doesn’t fit in with Arsenal looking to cut their wage bill amid financial uncertainties surrounding football due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Indeed, Arsenal’s head of football, Raul Sanllehi, has previously outlined that he does not expect clubs across Europe to continue spending in the manner seen in previous windows.

However, it also means Kurzawa’s expectations may have to be lowered too which could help close the gap if the Gunners want to do business.

If they can agree an acceptable wage deal, there’s the added problem of fighting off other potential suitors.

Barcelona are reported to be ‘attentive’ to Kurzawa’s situation but a bigger threat could come from Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side, who knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League before the tournament was put on hold, have Renan Lodi as their first-choice left-back but Sport say that the Brazilian’s physique ‘does not allow him to accumulate too many minutes’.

That comment means a move for Kurzawa makes some sense although the player may feel he has the chance of more first-team football with the Gunners as Mikel Arteta looks to shuffle a defence that has been Arsenal’s weak point for too long.

Nevertheless, despite stories that defenders Sead Kolasinac, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos may be sold, the emergence of Bukayo Saka at left-back could also hamper Kurzawa’s hopes of establishing himself.

That said, the Arsenal rumours won’t go away and Arteta could be ready to make a move.