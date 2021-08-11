Arsenal path to Bayern Munich bargain clears after Man Utd step aside

An Arsenal pursuit of a Bayern Munich midfielder expected to leave this summer has been given a boost after Man Utd were confirmed to be out of the running.

Man Utd are on the verge of adding a second guaranteed starter to their eleven after Raphael Varane was revealed to have passed the second part of his medical. The Frenchman will follow Jadon Sancho through the front door at Old Trafford, though further additions had been mooted.

Right-back was one area that had been tipped to see a new face. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently put an end to talk of signing Kieran Trippier after the pre-season showings of a particular squad player.

As such, a midfield transfer could be the only avenue Man Utd walk in the remainder of the window.

Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga has been frequently linked, but German newspaper Bild recently put Man Utd, along with Arsenal, in the frame for Corentin Tolisso.

The Bayern Munich midfielder, 27, has just one year remaining on his contract in Bavaria.

The Frenchman is expected to be sold this summer for a bargain sum. A fee of at least €10m has been cited to avoid him becoming a free agent next summer. Furthermore, his exit would pave the way for the acquisition of RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer.

August 11 Transfer Chatter - Kane U-Turn, Martial refusal and Abraham race hotting up Harry Kane could make a sensational U-turn and sign a new Spurs deal, Manchester United refusing Martial approaches and Arsenal and Roma locked in a. race for Tammy Abraham, all in today's transfer chatter.

But according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd will not be pursuing a move.

The Italian tweeted Man Utd have ‘not started any contact or talk for Corentin Tolisso with Bayern or Tolisso’s agents.’

Additionally, Romano declared he is ‘not among’ their targets ‘as of now.’

With Man Utd out of the picture, the path is now clear for Arsenal to step up their hunt, should they so desire.

Arsenal, Tottenham to go ‘head-to-head’

Meanwhile, a battle for the signature of a midfield enforcer angling for a move this summer is reportedly set to commence between Arsenal and Tottenham.

A recent report revealed the bitter rivals had converged over their pursuits of a rising French attacker. And per German newspaper Bild, it appears they could cross paths in the market once more.

Via Sports Mole, Bild reveal Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly ‘going head-to-head for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.’

Zakaria has just 12 months remaining on his current deal. Monchengladbach chief, Max Eberl, admitted in July he is unlikely to pen fresh terms.

Arsenal and Tottenham are both reportedly in the mix for the 6ft 3in powerhouse. And in further good news, he could be available for a knock-down price.

Monchengladbach were reportedly hoping to generate around £33m for his signature.

However, his desire to leave and contract status has seen Bild suggest a deal could be made for almost half that amount – £17m.

READ MORE: Arsenal learn fee as transformative Arteta target left in lurch by major gripe