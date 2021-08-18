Arsenal patience pays off with ‘priority’ transfer completed; clause included

Arsenal have been rewarded for their persistence in the transfer market after a reliable source confirmed a deal for a ‘priority’ target has been reached.

After a dismal opening day defeat to Brentford, many predicted Arsenal would step up their efforts in the transfer window. Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have all signed, though several other deals remain in the works.

Perhaps the most exciting concerned Real Madrid playmaker, Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian excelled on a short loan stint at the Emirates last season.

Early noises in the summer suggested he would be given a chance to resurrect his career at the Bernabeu after Carlo Ancelotti returned to take charge.

Nevertheless, Arsenal continued to court Odegaard, with various outlets repeatedly insisting he was their ‘priority’ target in attacking midfield despite links to Houssem Aouar and James Maddison.

The player’s agent reportedly flew in to London to help finalise a deal over the weekend. Dual Spanish reports then claimed the prospective deal was on the verge of completion on Tuesday.

Now, per reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have finally made the breakthrough.

Romano tweeted Odegaard’s permanent transfer to Arsenal is ‘confirmed’. A fee of just under €40m will be paid and Odegaard will sign a ‘five-year’ contract.

In trademark fashion for deals that have been given the greenlight, Romano added his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation in the tweet.

The Metro also covered the story, and claimed a clause will be included in Odegaard’s deal. However, it will not be a buy-back clause as had been speculated.

Instead, Real Madrid have ‘included a first-refusal clause’. In essence, that means Real Madrid will be given the opportunity to re-sign Odegaard should Arsenal accept a bid for his signature in the future.

The outlet stated Arsenal hope to have Odegaard registered in time to feature against Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal striker sale “days” away

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette is more likely to leave Arsenal than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and is “days away” from leaving Emirates Stadium, one transfer expert has revealed.

Amid the risk of losing him for free in 2022, it’s claimed the Gunners have dramatically slashed his exit price.

Barcelona are also reportedly lurking around Lacazette. While they can’t afford to sign him outright, reports in Spain are indicating a possible swap deal could be on the cards. To that end, the Gunners are reportedly keen on three of the Catalans’ stars.

He’s not the only Gunners star Barcelona are tracking though with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also of interest to them. However, Fabrizio Romano insists he’s more likely to stay and wants to rediscover his best form for Arsenal.

Indeed, the transfer expert insists Lacazette is the one Arsenal are trying more actively to sell.

“I would keep an eye out on Lacazette more than Aubameyang, talking about transfers,” he said on Twitch. “Because there is a chance Lacazette will be leaving in the next days, and so let’s see what happens.”

