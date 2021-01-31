Arsenal are set to make a late January move for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt, according to a report.

The Mirror suggests that the Dutch defender is on their radar as boss Mikel Arteta looks to bring in back-up to Kieran Tierney.

The Scot has been one of Arsenal’s best players this season. But he’s been sidelined by injury in recent games. That’s prompted Arteta to go in search of competition and cover.

It’s believed that the Gunners originally wanted another Palace left-back, promising youngster Tyrick Mitchell.

However, Palace don’t want to let the talented 21-year-old go. They view him as their long-term left-back following some promising displays this season.

That means Arsenal have switched targets. And they could be ready to bring in the more experienced and ready-made option of van Aanholt.

The 30-year-old’s contract ends in the summer. That could prompt Palace to get some money for him now rather than letting the player leave on a free.

And with Mitchell ready to step in on a permanent basis at Selhurst Park, the move starts to make sense.

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United - Mikel Arteta Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talks to Sky Sports after his side’s 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

While Tierney has been hugely impressive, the Scottish international does have a history of injury problems.

Arteta has moved Cedric Soares across from right-back to fill in for Tierney. But Arteta doesn’t see that as the long-term answer.

Move could boost van Aanholt Euro hopes

Van Aanholt signed for Crystal Palace in January 2017.

The former Chelsea and Sunderland man has shown an eye for goal at Palace. He famously scored a last-minute winner in a 2-1 win at Old Trafford at the start of last season.

A move to Arsenal could put him more in the spotlight. And that could be another factor as he looks to find a place in the Dutch squad for this summer’s European Championships.

He’s played 12 times for his country.