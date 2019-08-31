Arsenal pay tribute to defender after LaLiga switch is sealed

Defender Nacho Monreal has completed his move from Arsenal to Real Sociedad, both clubs have announced.

The 33-year-old left-back has signed a two-year deal in San Sebastian as he ends a six-and-a-half year spell in north London, during which time he won three FA Cups and three Community Shields.

“We would like to thank Nacho for his contribution to the club and everyone at Arsenal wishes him the best for his future,” Arsenal said in a statement.

Monreal made 250 appearances for Arsenal following his arrival from Malaga in January 2013, scoring 10 goals.

He has started all three Premier League games so far this season but the club recruited a long-term replacement in the summer in the shape of Kieran Tierney.

However, the Scotland international will not be available to slot in for Sunday’s north London derby against Tottenham as he is out injured and not expected back until late September.

Read more: Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish will let Wilfried Zaha leave the club in the next transfer window as he believes the forward deserves to play for a bigger club.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!