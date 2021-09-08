Arsenal find ‘ideal replacement’ for Aubameyang but West Ham are keen

Arsenal have reportedly found their ‘ideal replacement’ for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang but could have to fight for him with West Ham.

The Gunners will likely have a very different attack come this time next year. Alexandre Lacazette will almost certainly be gone because his contract expires at the end of the season. Eddie Nketiah is in the same boat. And their main man Aubameyang will have less than a year left on his deal if he’s still with at the Emirates.

He could therefore be shipped off so that the club can recoup a small chunk of the £58m they paid Borussia Dortmund for him.

It’s clear to see the north London side need to be drawing up plans for a new frontline, which is what they appear to be doing.

According to Spanish outlet La Colina de Nervion, they have found the player they deem fit to fill Aubameyang’s boots.

They have their sights set on Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who took Europe by storm last season.

The 24-year-old netted 18 goals in 38 LaLiga appearances and scored three braces in the Champions League.

Top Premier League sides were put on alert but it was the Hammers who emerged as favourites. Their attempts to sign him were in vain, though.

En-Nesyri has only been with Sevilla since January 2020. But he has fallen in love with both the club and the city.

Therefore, he was adamant he wouldn’t leave amid the interest, even though his wages would be doubled with a move to the Premier League.

Sevilla held a different viewpoint. They saw his potential sale as a valuable money making opportunity. Instead, they were forced to sell Bryan Gil to Tottenham.

Next summer the Morocco international will have just three years left on his deal. The Spanish club may cash in while they can.

Outgoing at Arsenal still on the cards

Meanwhile, reports across the media have failed to converge with a last-ditch Arsenal exit to Turkey seemingly still a possibility, according to multiple outlets.

The majority of transfer windows have closed, though the Turkish iteration remains open until Wednesday night.

While that is unlikely to mean much to fans of most English clubs, it could have an impact at Arsenal…

