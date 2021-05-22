Arsenal could look to pull off a transfer masterstroke with a £20m raid on Liverpool if their pursuit of Martin Odegaard falls through, per a report.

Arsenal appear set to be without European football for the first time since 1996 barring a remarkable final day turnaround on Sunday. With the club’s budget for summer transfers set to be hit, all eyes will be on how Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will attempt to navigate the window.

One obvious move could be to extend Martin Odegaard’s stay in North London. Both Arteta and the club have made no secret of their desire to land the Norwegian playmaker on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old has impressed while on loan from Real Madrid, and is reportedly keen to extend his stay.

However, a series of significant obstacles stand in the way of any potential move.

Arsenal technical director Edu has already begun to look at alternatives, with Norwich City talisman Emi Buendia one such option.

The Argentine would be a gamble having failed to deliver during his lone season in the top flight, and the latest report from the Daily Express has revealed a more battle-hardened target that would make more sense.

They note that while Odegaard remains the top priority, a raid on Liverpool for former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a ‘masterstroke’.

The 27-year-old has struggled with a series of injuries since leaving the Emirates in 2017. However, his superb solo goal at Burnley in midweek showed observers he still has plenty to give.

The competition in the Reds’ midfield ensures Oxlade-Chamberlain may never be a regular starter even when fit. As such, the article notes his apparent desire to ‘seek a new challenge’.

Becoming a regular starter at Arsenal is a realistic possibility and the Express reveal he could be available for as little as £20m.

That would represent a £15m profit if Arsenal were to launch an approach having received £35m for his services three years ago.

Borussia Dortmund are also said to be ‘weighing up a move’.

Arteta shatters Newcastle transfer hopes

Meanwhile, Arteta has shattered Steve Bruce’s hopes of keeping Joe Willock at Newcastle next season.

Speaking at his Friday press conference Arteta was asked about the loan midfielder, who has been in sensational form for the Magpies. The 21-year-old became the youngest player in Premier League history to score in six consecutive appearance as Newcastle defeated Sheffield United 1-0 at St James’ Park this week.

Asked whether Willock will return, Arteta said: “Yes and I’m really happy that things have gone so well for him because of the potential that Joe has.

“I think it was great for him to go away and have a different experience. He has grabbed that opportunity in a really remarkable and positive way. He will be back with us, we will have those conversations with him and plan the next years for him.

“And he got the responsibility and the task to go to Newcastle to help them go where they want. I’m telling you that I spoke with the coaching staff and they are extremely happy because he was a key part in contributing to get the objectives that they had. So that’s a real positive for him.”

