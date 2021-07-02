Deal not impossible as Arsenal add exciting Serie A midfielder to wish-list

Arsenal are looking at Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski as a potential transfer target, according to a report in Italy.

Midfield is the main area Arsenal will be looking to revamp this summer in the transfer window. Granit Xhaka looks likely to leave, while Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira have no future back at the club after loan spells away. What’s more, two men who were on loan at the Emirates Stadium – Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard – will not be returning.

Clearly, reinforcements are required in that territory. Albert Sambi Lokonga of Anderlecht appears to be a top target, but he will not be the only player Arsenal pursue this summer.

According to Il Mattino (via The Boot Room), the Gunners are also weighing up a move for Napoli’s Zielinski.

Born in Poland, whom he represents internationally, Zielinski has spent his entire club career in Italy. But if Arsenal decide to make a move, that could soon change.

At the age of 27, he is in the prime of his career. Napoli have used him regularly since signing him in 2016; he made 47 appearances and scored 10 goals last season. But now they are undergoing a minor transition.

Luciano Spalletti has replaced Gennaro Gattuso as head coach and the squad could now undergo a transformation. The club have made it clear that nobody is unsellable, so there could be an opportunity for Arsenal to get Zielinski.

His price tag is not clear, but he is still under contract until 2024. Therefore, Arsenal will have to make the right offer if they really want Zielinski.

But the fact that Napoli are not completely opposed to his sale should give the Gunners some confidence.

Arsenal pursuing Guido Rodriguez

Another midfielder firmly on Arsenal’s radar is Real Betis enforcer Guido Rodriguez.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the north London club will have to bid €30m if they want to sign the Argentina international.

Rodriguez has an €80m release clause, but Arsenal won’t have to go that high, as Betis are open to a sale for the right fee.

The midfielder’s preference would be to wait for Real Madrid or Barcelona, but Arsenal are further down the line in their pursuit and may hold the advantage.

