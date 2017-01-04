Arsenal plan Alexis swap deal for Juventus star – report

Arsenal may offer Juventus a sensational swap deal involving star man Alexis Sanchez, according to reports in Italy.

Sanchez has been linked with a move to the Italian champions since the summer as contract talks with Arsenal continue without a conclusion.

According to Tuttosport, Arsene Wenger may use this as a potential reason to ship out the Chile international to Juve.

A possible swap deal involving Bianconeri midfielder Miralem Pjanic is mentioned by the Italian outlet, with the Bosnian reportedly speaking with Wenger recently.

Pjanic would apparently be “in favour” of a move to the Emirates, despite only joining from Juventus’ rivals Roma in the summer.

Juve may not be the only team interested in acquiring Alexis Sanchez however, with reports last week that Inter Milan were eyeing a swoop.

The Daily Express claimed that Inter are eyeing up a £128million summer move for Sanchez under new owners Suning Group.