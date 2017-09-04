Arsenal plan contract talks with key players before Christmas

Arsenal will aim to avoid a repeat of the saga surrounding their key players by offering new deals to first teamers before Christmas.

Aaron Ramsey, Petr Cech, Danny Welbeck, Nacho Monreal and Theo Walcott all have deals which expire in 2019.

The Gunners want to avoid another situation like the one currently surrounding Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, two players currently in contract stand-off with their deals expiring next summer.

A report in the Telegraph claims that Arsenal will hold further talks with Sanchez and Ozil despite the rejection of deals believed to be worth around £280,000-a-week.

However, they state that there is currently a slim chance of either the German or Chile international signing a new deal, or Arsenal offering improved terms.

Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla have not been offered new deals and are set to be allowed to leave the club.

Wenger spoke on Monday, demanding that fans trust him and the team, as well as claiming they can still win trophies this season.

“People always make their mind up very quickly,” said Wenger. “And the players forget always very quickly how good you are. Much quicker than you think. We have to continue to believe in our strength and as well not to forget.

“To have a successful season we need our fans. And our fans can say. ‘OK we’re not good enough our squad is not good enough’, and think, ‘OK, we have no chance this year.’ That will not work.

“We want our fans to be behind us in this moment, as well. Even if we are very sorry for what we delivered. But to have a successful season we need to have that. And let’s not forget not one and a half months ago we won the community shield, we won the cup and in a very convincing way with the same players.”