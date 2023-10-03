Arsenal plan in tatters as Liverpool explode into winger chase, with Klopp landing on ultimate Salah successor

Arsenal will now face competition from Liverpool for Wolves star Pedro Neto, according to a report – which follows Manchester United joining the hunt for him on Monday.

Neto has often shown his quality in the Premier League since signing for Wolves from Lazio in August 2019. However, the winger has been held back by long-term knee and ankle injuries in recent seasons.

Neto is now back to full fitness though and Wolves are reaping the rewards of his availability. The Portuguese has started the campaign in devastating fashion, having registered one goal and four assists in his first seven appearances. No player has managed more assists in the Prem this term, with Neto, Mo Salah, James Maddison and Kieran Trippier tied for top spot.

Neto was also pivotal to Wolves’ impressive 2-1 home win over Manchester City on Saturday, playing a huge part in his team’s opening goal.

The attacker’s excellent displays have led to renewed interest in his signature. On Sunday, it emerged that Arsenal have maintained an interest in Neto since summer 2022 and are now setting their sights on him as a ‘concrete target’ for next year. Brentford striker Ivan Toney is another player of interest to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

But the next day, Fabrizio Romano suggested Arsenal may have to fend off Man Utd for Neto, with the Red Devils eyeing him as a possible replacement for outcast Jadon Sancho.

As per recent reports, Wolves will rebuff all attempts to sign the 23-year-old in January. Although, they may be forced into a sale next summer as the list of interested clubs just keeps growing.

According to the latest from Football Transfers, Liverpool have decided they will move for Neto if Mo Salah leaves for Saudi Arabia at the end of the season.

Mo Salah could be replaced by Pedro Neto at Liverpool

Al Ittihad made a £150million bid for Salah in the most recent transfer window, which was immediately rejected by Liverpool. But Al Ittihad remain desperate to get their man and this might force Liverpool to dip into the market, with Neto their ideal target.

If Salah did depart Anfield, then Liverpool would arguably be in most need of a new winger out of those three teams. And this could see them end the hopes of both Arsenal and Man Utd by snaring Neto first.

Football Transfers do note that Neto is not the only wide man on Jurgen Klopp’s radar. They state that he has created a three-man shortlist which includes Juventus ace Federico Chiesa, as well as a third, unnamed player.

While Neto would clearly cost a lot of money, he could end up being a great signing for Liverpool. He has bags of Prem experience and is really starting to come into his own this term.

Neto is showing his ability to create chances out of pretty much nothing and set up his team-mates for goals. The one thing he would need to improve on, if he is to replace Salah, is his own goalscoring.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have identified the player they want to succeed from captain Virgil van Dijk, as per a report.