Arsenal plans to sign brilliant Premier League star confirmed as source reveals Edu masterplan to ‘pay below £60m’

Arsenal are ready to up the ante in their quest to win the race to sign the in-demand Ivan Toney this summer – and a transfer journalist has revealed the surprisingly low price Edu hopes to negotiate with Brentford to get a deal done.

The England striker is back doing what he does best after scoring four times in seven games since his return to the Brentford first team following an eight-month suspension for a breach of the FA’s betting regulations. That run of form is very much in keeping with Toney‘s goal-every-other game for the Bees, having scored 36 times in 73 games since their promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

With top-level strikers at a premium, demand for Toney’s services has never been higher with several big-hitting clubs all making being strongly linked with his signature.

To that end, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have long been on the 27-year-old’s trail, while there is a school of thought that suggests Manchester United could also make their move and even alter their formation to accommodate the once-capped England man in their starting line-up.

Toney decided to stay put in the January window despite strong links to all four sides, feeling he owed Brentford a degree of loyalty after they stood by him during his suspension and with the club needing to get some points on the board to ensure Thomas Frank’s side are not dragged into a relegation battle.

However, with Brentford already signing a replacement in the shape of Brazilian striker Igor Thiago, who will cost a fee of £30m from Club Brugge.

Brentford valuation for star man revealed

Furthermore, with Toney’s deal at the Gtech Community Stadium due to expire in summer 2025, and with talk of him signing an extension seemingly on ice, Brentford know this summer represents the best chance of claiming a big fee for the former Newcastle man.

Moreover, the prospects of Toney leaving have also been talked up by Bees boss Frank, who has admitted it would be “fun” to see what his striker can do at another side.

“It is relatively obvious that Ivan Toney will probably be sold this summer,” Frank told the Danish media via Tipsbladet.

“We also know what he is worth. I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.

“He is a really skilled striker who is in his prime football age. Personally, as a coach, I would prefer to keep Toney but one day it could be fun to see him on a top team.”

To that end, the Bees are hoping to fetch a minimum £80m for their prized asset this summer, in a move that would represent a club-record fee for Brentford.

Gunners have plan to sign Toney for under the asking price

However, while transfer journalist Dean Jones has claimed the Gunners’ interest in signing Toney must be taken seriously, he has revealed how Gunners sporting director Edu hopes to land his top target for a vastly-reduced fee.

“The leaks out of Arsenal around their interest in Toney have been pretty non-existent, but other sources around a potential deal say there is genuine interest from the Gunners that should be taken seriously,” Jones told Givemesport.

“At this stage our information suggests they lead the race to sign him and are hopeful his value can fall somewhere below £60million.”

To land on Toney for such a fee would be a real coup for Arsenal, who are also due to pay Brentford a fee of around £27m to sign goalkeeper David Raya on a permanent deal in the summer.

Per reports, Edu believes that, the fact that Toney’s deal is due to expire the year after, and owing to the fact they could wait a year to sign him on a free, that they will be left with little choice but to accept a reduced offer.

And while the Bees’ coffers are set to be boosted to the tune of near to £90m, there is no doubt Arsenal will feel it will be money well spent for Toney, given his reputation as one of the most feared strikers around.

