Arsenal are hoping their relations with Hoffenheim will help them land a 22-year-old playmaker ahead of closest rivals Tottenham.

According to reports, both the Gunners and Spurs are just two clubs of the clubs in the running to land in-demand Germany talent Nadiem Amiri at the end of the season.

The Germany youth international is yet to feature this season under Julian Nagelsmann as he recovers from a foot injury.

But despite missing the first half of the campaign, both north London giants are still monitoring the 22-year-old’s situation, as reported in The Sun.

According to Sport Bild, Unai Emery and Mauricio Pochettino – who face each other in the Premier League for the first time on Sunday – are going head to head for a player who is also wanted by Schalke.

The report goes on to claim that clubs can sign Amiri next summer for £15million, due to a clause in the midfielder’s contract.

Amiri is tied down at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena until 2020, although the Gunners are hoping that their relationship with Hoffenheim will prove crucial in their quest to bring the player to The Emirates.

Young Arsenal star Reiss Nelson is currently on a season-long loan with the Bundesliga outfit and has scored six goals in eight league games.

And it’s claimed Arsenal could offer Hoffenheim the chance to extend his loan by a further season in a bid to further their chances of landing Amiri.

Enery is on the look out for new midfield talent, as he prepares for Aaron Ramsey’s exit, while Pochettino looks likely to allow Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama move on in 2019.

