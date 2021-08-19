Arsenal will allow a squad member to leave the club once they have confirmed a new £26million signing, according to reports.

The Gunners have already improved their squad with signings of Ben White from Brighton, Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and defensive starlet Nuno Tavares. Those three players cost them around £77m in total.

But after their opening day defeat to Brentford, it seems Mikel Arteta is eager for more new arrivals.

The latest position they are targeting is goalkeeper, and more specifically Aaron Ramsdale of Sheffield United.

Reports on Wednesday evening claimed that Arsenal were close to agreeing a £26m deal with the Blades.

That fee represents a £14m reduction on Sheff Utd’s original asking price. The Yorkshire club weren’t initially willing to sell but have since changed their minds.

According to Sky Sports, the arrival of Ramsdale could see Icelandic shot-stopper Alex Runarsson leave the Emirates.

He was only brought to the club in September last year but went on to endure a troublesome campaign.

His sole appearance in the Carabao Cup received a lot of criticism. The 26-year-old conceded four goals as Arsenal were knocked out in the quarter-final by eventual winners Manchester City.

Arteta never seemed to trust Runarsson and only gave him one Premier League appearance, in February’s 2-1 defeat to Wolves.

Such was his poor reputation that the Gunners signed Australia number one Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton in January.

He was immediately made Bernd Leno’s backup in north London.

Sky Sports fail to state whether Runarsson’s departure would be a loan or permanent transfer.

The keeper stated his career with KR Reykjavik in his native Iceland. He was snapped up by Danish outfit Nordsjaelland in 2014 and went on to feature in 62 games for the club.

French side Dijon gave him a chance to impress at a higher level when they secured his signature in 2018.

He played 45 times for Dijon before Arsenal came calling towards the start of last season.

Pundit slams Arsenal recruitment

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has given his opinion on Arsenal’s decision to let talented midfielder Joe Willock join Newcastle.

The former Gunner said: “It’s worrying at Arsenal. You’re still thinking: ‘Where are they going?’ Edu has come in, and the recruitment has been lazy, if I’m being honest.

“I remember years ago in football, managers were judged on signings. Sometimes I think Arteta is left behind, and I’m not sure how much of a say he has got in all of this.

“Why would you let Joe Willock go? I’m not saying he’s the answer, but he’s come through the club and is going for £25m. That sort of money isn’t going to change Arsenal.”

READ MORE: Tottenham take advantage after Arsenal abandon playmaker pursuit