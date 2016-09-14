Arsenal player ratings: Awesome Ospina; Cazorla & Ozil ineffective

Arsene Wenger surprised many with his inclusion of David Ospina but he proved to be Arsenal’s hero in their testing CL opener against PSG.

Arsenal

David Ospina: More than justified his selection with a string of fine saves despite being beaten after just 44 seconds. 8

Hector Bellerin: Defensively sound but with Blaise Matuidi to contend with on the wing he was unable to provide many of his usual overlaps. 6.5

Laurent Koscielny: A few worrying moments, especially when dealing with the long ball over the top, but did stop what looked like a certain goal with a heroic block. 6.5

Shkrodan Mustafi: Let Edinson Cavani free for PSG’s opener but grew in confidence on his European debut for the Gunners. 6.5

Nacho Monreal: Was definitely Arsenal’s weak link in defence with Serge Aurier running rings round him in the first-half. 5.5

Francis Coquelin: Held his own against the likes of Marco Verratti and Grzegorz Krychowiak, showed great spirit throughout. 7

Santi Cazorla: Far too inconsistent in possession and was unable to have a strong influence on the game. 6

Alex Iwobi: Another surprise inclusion but repaid the faith shown in him by Arsene Wenger. Did not offer much defensively but almost scored Arsenal’s equaliser himself and could have nicked it late on, too. 7

Mesut Ozil:Was very quiet and only showed his unbelievable talent in very brief glimpses. 6

Alex Ox-Chamberlain: Really needs to work on his end product after using his pace well to get into some promising positions. 6

Alexis Sanchez: Fantastic finish for Arsenal’s equaliser and performed admirably despite not being particularly suited to the lone striker role. 7.5

Substitutes

Olivier Giroud (for Oxlade-Chamberlain, 63′): Shown a straight red card but was ganged up on by PSG players. 6

Granit Xhaka (for Coquelin, 71′): Picked up where Coquelin left off. 6.5

Mohamed Elneny (for Ozil, 85′): Came on too late to have any real impact. N/A