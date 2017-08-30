Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez sold before Thursday

Arsenal’s squad are desperate to see Alexis Sanchez sold before Thursday night’s transfer deadline, according to a report.

The Daily Telegraph claims “an overwhelming number of Arsenal’s players” want the Chile striker offloaded because they believe he is a disruptive influence at The Emirates.

Enough is enough with regards Sanchez’s selfish actions, and the players want the Manchester City target sold before any more damage is done this season.

They believe the longer he stays without signing a new contract the more of a distraction he will become and even though it is late in the transfer window the players want to see the back of the 28-year-old who has been with the Gunners for three years.

Th report claims the “bad feeling between Sanchez and his team-mates has been simmering for some time” and Sunday’s 4-0 hammering at Liverpool was the final straw with many members of the squad recognising that they need fully committed team-mates.

Sanchez was sensationally axed for last season’s trip to Liverpool after Arsene Wenger left him on the subs bench after a bust-up in training. And while fans and pundits alike where up in arms, it’s understood the majority of the club’s players backed Wenger’s stance.