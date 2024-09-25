Arsenal are aiming to make a huge statement in the transfer market next summer by beating a host of other major clubs including Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City to Florian Wirtz, a sensational report has claimed.

Wirtz broke through as an incredibly exciting teenager at Bayer Leverkusen in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. However, his progress was halted in March 2022 when he tore his ACL.

It was unclear whether the attacking midfielder – who can also play as a winger on either flank – would recover fully from the injury and live up to his amazing potential.

But Wirtz silenced the doubters in stunning fashion last season by playing a starring role in Leverkusen’s history-making campaign.

The playmaker notched 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games to help Leverkusen go unbeaten in the Bundesliga and storm their way to the title, win the DFB-Pokal and reach the Europa League final.

Wirtz was named the Bundesliga Player of the Season, while he also shone for Germany alongside Jamal Musiala at the Euros, though Julian Nagelsmann’s side were knocked out of their home tournament by eventual winners Spain in the quarter-finals.

Wirtz’s unstoppable performances have seen him emerge as a target for most of Europe’s elite clubs. Real Madrid are eager to add him to their already brilliant side next summer, while Liverpool are reportedly preparing to go ‘all out’ for his capture, too.

German source Bild have now provided a big update on Wirtz’s future. In a surprise twist, they claim that Arsenal are emerging as strong contenders in the race for the mercurial German talent.

Arsenal transfers: Gunners ‘fully committed’ to Florian Wirtz deal

Mikel Arteta and Edu are ‘fully committed’ to signing him at the end of the season, with Arsenal officials having tracked him ever since he was an academy player at Koln.

It is even stated that the Gunners are ready to shatter their transfer record by spending a whopping £125.5m (€150m / US$167.8m) on Wirtz. A deal at that price would blow away the £105m signing of Declan Rice in July 2023.

Arsenal are well aware that Liverpool, Madrid and Man City, plus several other European giants, want to add Wirtz to their ranks. But Arteta’s side want to ensure they are well in the mix.

Arteta feels he can convince the player that joining Arsenal is the right next step for his career. Wirtz wants to join a club that can compete for Champions League titles, which will in turn give him a chance of winning the Ballon d’Or, and Arsenal feel they are on that trajectory.

It will be very exciting for Arsenal fans to see their club linked with a supreme star such as Wirtz. Although, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can compete financially with the likes of Madrid and City.

After all, paying £105m for Rice saw Arsenal seriously push the boat out, and spending a further £125.5m on Wirtz two years later may put the club’s finances under serious strain.

It would also be difficult to convince Wirtz to snub Madrid’s advances, as they are the most glamorous club in the world and have the best chance of winning the Champions League in upcoming seasons now they have added Kylian Mbappe to their forward line.

One factor which Arsenal will point out is that Wirtz is far more likely to play every minute of every game with them than at Madrid. Wirtz moving to the Emirates would put the futures of Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz in doubt, though.

Another midfielder Arsenal hold interest in, albeit in a more defensive role, is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson. The Gunners will have to fend off Liverpool to land Larsson, however, as both clubs have scouted him in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is in line for a shock move next, as TEAMtalk can confirm that Barcelona have agreed to sign him on a short-term deal.

Wirtz enjoyed a fabulous 2023-24 campaign, particularly in the Bundesliga. He chipped in with a host of goals and assists, while almost everything that Leverkusen did well going forward went through him.