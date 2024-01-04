Arsenal ‘plotting move’ for record-breaking Ajax star as Arteta eyes replacement for failed signing

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new young left-back and a recent report has confirmed the Arsenal manager’s top target for the position.

Oleksandr Zinchenko hasn’t been at his best this season, while other Gunners left-backs Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber are currently sidelined with injuries.

Arsenal are confident that Tomiyasu will sign a new contract despite recent links with moves elsewhere, but Arteta is still keen to bring in a new left-back with bags of potential.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, one of the players Arteta is particularly keen on is 17-year-old Ajax star Jorrel Hato.

The defender made history by becoming the club’s youngest-ever captain last year and is touted to become a superstar in the future.

Hato has made 40 senior appearances to date for Ajax and has started all of their league matches this season.

Arsenal only signed Timber from Ajax for £39m in the summer and it seems that they could launch a bid for another of the Dutch giant’s brightest stars.

Hato could replace Kiwior at Arsenal

According to The Telegraph, Arsenal are ‘plotting a move’ for Hato as the they look to ‘strengthen Arteta’s defence in the long-term.’

The report notes that the teenager is regarded as ‘one of Europe’s most exciting prospects’ and can play as a left-back or centre-back.

The Netherland international has 18 months remaining on his current contract, although Ajax are desperate to tie him down to a new deal.

Earlier this season Hato revealed that he would like to follow in the footsteps of his former teammate Timber by also moving to the Premier League.

In an interview, Hato said of Timber: “Unfortunately he was seriously injured in his first Premier League game for Arsenal, but he is still young and has a bright future ahead of him.

“In any case, the move to Arsenal was a wonderful one for him. It is also my dream to one day make such a transfer, but I realise that I still have a very long way to go.”

An Arsenal approach for Hato would raise questions about the future of Jakub Kiwior, who has been heavily linked with moves away from the Emirates in recent weeks.

Kiwior has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League after joining the Gunners 12 months ago and is being targeted by several Serie A clubs, where he previously played with Spezia.

With that in mind, Hato could be brought in to replace Kiwior if Arteta opts to offload the Poland international.

