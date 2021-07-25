Arsenal poised to announce third signing after luring goal-per-game striker

Arsenal have successfully convinced a striker with an incredible scoring record to switch clubs after the Gunners’ lure proved too strong, per a report.

While Arsenal may not be breaking individual transfer records, they are doing their level best to overhaul Mikel Arteta‘s squad. Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga have already arrived, but they will not be the last.

The Gunners have several irons in the fire over potential exits. Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira could depart from midfield, while Hector Bellerin could go despite a lack of firm interest in the full-back.

On the arrivals front, Arsenal have been tipped to make further additions in midfield, along with a signing at goalkeeper and centre forward.

Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham is on their radar, and a recent report claimed Alexandre Lacazette could be sacrificed to fund an approach.

An Abraham transfer would be for the here and now, but per the Athletic, a move with one eye on the future has been agreed.

They report that Arsenal’s academy has ‘been bolstered by the signing of highly-rated striker Mika Biereth.’

🏀🏀🏀 Mika Biereth setting the bar VERY high! 📶#FFC pic.twitter.com/qeOYSVAhBa — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 10, 2020

The Fulham starlet, 18, had been offered a professional contract by the Cottagers. However, he reportedly rejected the deal in favour of joining Arsenal.

The Englishman was sensational for the club’s Under-18s last year, bagging 21 goals in 21 games at the level.

13 assists were also provided, further showcasing why Biereth’s acquisition could become an important one in the near future as they look for a first Premier League title since 2004.

Arsenal told transfer decision must be made

Meanwhile, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has insisted that Arsenal must now make a decision on Joe Willock’s future after making two signings.

The Magpies have made no secret of their desire to bring the midfielder back to St. James’ Park.

“Of course we want him back, he did great with us and gives us another dimension in midfield that we haven’t got,” the Newcastle manager told Goal.

“We’ll keep bashing away at it. With Arsenal, what are they going to do? They’ve brought in two midfield players. That’s our starting point, with Joe, because let’s be fair, he had an unbelievable three or four months with us. But there has to be a time where we know – is it going to be yes or no?

“We’re only allowed two domestic loans, and we’re only allowed one from each club. So, there has to come a time when there’s a cut-off, and we have to find out what’s happening.

“We’re still trying our utmost, whether it’s on loan or to buy him. We’re still trying.”

READ MORE: Leicester star linked with Arsenal transfer, club willing to listen to offers