Arsenal ponder signing bargain £14m Ramsey replacement

Arsenal are mulling over the opportunity to sign a replacement for Aaron Ramsey for just £14million, according to a report.

The Independent claim the Gunners are just one of a host of clubs, including Chelsea, who have been offered Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez for a bargain £14million next month.

Suarez has found himself well down Ernesto Valverde’s pecking order this season, having only featured three times this season – and not once in LaLiga or the Champions League.

Last week it was reported that AC Milan were exploring the possibility of taking the one-time capped Spain midfielder on loan for the remainder of the season to further their push for a top-four finish in Serie A.

However, Mundo Deportivo believe Barca want an immediate sale – news which is said to have alerted Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri and Arsenal chief Unai Emery.

The 24-year-old playmaker spent a season on loan playing under Emery at Sevilla and so the Arsenal boss is well aware of Suarez’s capabilities and with Aaron Ramsey set to leave in 2019, he could be a bargain replacement.

Barca have privately told the player’s entourage this week that they are happy for him to leave, according to the report, and his representatives have already offered him to numerous clubs with his contract up in 2020.