Arsenal jump queue with ‘positive talks’ for ace Man Utd, Liverpool want

Arsenal have stolen a march on their rivals after holding ‘positive talks’ for the most in-demand defender in the Premier League, according to a report.

Arsenal are in desperate need of major surgery to once again thrust themselves back into the top four mix. Several areas of the Gunners’ squad have been speculated to experience change this summer. A recent TEAMtalk feature detailed five players Mikel Arteta could realistically sign to overhaul his squad.

One position that Arsenal would like to upgrade is centre-back, and there is no one in the Premier League currently more in demand than Ben White.

The Brighton centre-half shrugged off early season struggles to ultimately earn himself a place in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury opened the door, but few would’ve begrudged White a place in the squad regardless.

His composure and class on the ball have led many to believe he would be an ideal fit for a team further up the table than the Seagulls.

Liverpool and Man Utd have duly taken note. Indeed, a report last week revealed the Red Devils were prepared to perform a U-turn after being ‘wowed’ by what they saw.

Arsenal’s interest has also been registered, though a hefty £50m price tag could see them struggle to compete.

Nevertheless, the Daily Mail now report Arteta’s side have stolen a march on their rivals.

They state that the ‘north London club have held positive talks’ over a prospective transfer.

Details beyond that are thin on the ground. Though any positive news will be warmly received by Arsenal fans given their most recent season.

David Luiz will depart at the end of the month as a free agent, while Newcastle have been linked with a loan move for William Saliba.

A spot in the defence could therefore open up. And there are few better in the Premier League capable of shoring up the Arsenal backline than England centre-half White.

Juventus disrupt Arsenal transfer hopes

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s hopes of signing Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli could go either way, with Juventus also in the race, a report claims.

Reports claim that Arsenal have registered interest in Italy international Locatelli, who played 73 minutes of his country’s opening Euro 2020 win over Turkey on Friday.

Arsenal reportedly monitored his display alongside Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, though, Juventus are a contender in the transfer race. The Serie A giants believe he would be a welcome addition to their ranks next season.

Incoming and returning Juve boss Massimilano Allegri has actually held initial talks over the transfer. Tolisso is in fact a former target of Allegri’s, the Italian keen back in 2017.

Arsenal‘s transfer hopes could therefore go either way, depending on how Juve approach the situation. Manchester City have also had links with Locatelli.

