Arsenal poster drops hint over Ozil and Sanchez futures

Could the biggest hint yet have just been dropped that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay at Arsenal?

According to a report from football.london, a leaked poster for Puma’s new 2017/18 Arsenal home shirt has caused a stir amongst Gunners fans.

The official launch is set for June 21, but the leaked posted clearly shows Ozil and Sanchez sporting the new home jersey.

Olivier Giroud is there too, despite being strongly linked with an Arsenal exit, as well as Petr Cech and Per Mertesacker.

Both Ozil and Sanchez have been linked with an Emirates exit in the last few months, with both set to enter the final year of their deals.

Talks over a new contract are expected to take place over the summer, but there are lingering fears that any new deal proposed may be rejected.

Arsene Wenger has previously claimed however, that neither player will be sold – and this poster could be the biggest hint yet.