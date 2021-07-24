Pundit pinpoints two reasons why Arsenal will ‘surprise’ next season

Danny Murphy believes that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will “surprise” people next season.

Arteta could only guide the Gunners into eighth place last season in his first full season in charge.

It’s the second season the club have finished two places outside of the top six, although hopes had been raised last summer after he guided the Gunners to an FA Cup final triumph.

Arsenal failed to gather any momentum last term and finished six points outside the top six and a huge 25 points behind champions Manchester City.

However, without Europa League football next season Arteta’s men could benefit.

The Spaniard is also looking to move shrewdly in the transfer market with Ben White understood to be their next focus.

Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Benfica and Anderlecht respectively have already swelled the ranks at The Emirates. That apparently is enough to make former Liverpool and Fulham star Murphy think that Arsenal could be a force again.

“I’ve got a feeling and I don’t know where it’s come from,” Murphy told talkSPORT. “I think with no European football and it looks like they’re having a go in the market, I think Arsenal might surprise a few.

“Although they’ve got a tough start, I think some of their young players – Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, for example, are tremendous.

“If [Thomas] Partey stays fit, we’ve seen glimpses of his ability. It could rest on [Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang], he’s only had the one bad season.

“I think Arsenal might just surprise a few people but we’ve been wrong before about them.”

Tammy Abraham latest

Meanwhile, reports claim Arsenal will agree to Tammy Abraham’s personal terms.

The 23-year-old appears surplus to requirements at Chelsea after slipping down the pecking order. He looked set for a stellar Blues career after his breakthrough season of 2019-2020. The Londoner bagged 18 goals from 47 appearances in all competitions.

Capped six times by England, it seemed as though he had the footballing world at his feet. However, Thomas Tuchel’s arrival in west London has changed all that.

He was marginalised by the German tactician and played just 17 minutes of football under the former Paris Saint-Germain coach. There is nothing to suggest anything will be different in the upcoming campaign and a move away looks on the cards.

A number of clubs have been linked, with Aston Villa and West Ham known admirers. It emerged earlier this month that the Hammers were at the front of the queue for his signature.

But now the Gunners have appeared on the scene and are keen to acquire his services. Abraham is said to earn around £80,000 a week at Chelsea but is asking for £125,000 from the north Londoners.

And the Emirates outfit are willing to pay that amount, according to The Express.

