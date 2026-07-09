Bruno Guimaraes is pushing to join Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak through the Newcastle United exit door

Newcastle United are facing a huge battle to keep hold of captain Bruno Guimarães after the Brazilian informed the club of his desire to leave and join Arsenal – and his potential exit hands PIF the biggest threat yet to their dream of transforming the Magpies into one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 28-year-old midfielder, a cornerstone of Eddie Howe’s side since his 2022 arrival from Lyon, has made clear his wish for regular Champions League football amid growing uncertainty at St James Park.

As one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, their club captain, who, publicly, has pushed the image of bleeding black and white, the exit of Guimaraes would certainly hit Newcastle hard – and would serve as a massive gut punch to their fans.

Arsenal are now pushing forward aggressively for his signing.

While reports have claimed Newcastle have already knocked back two offers from Arsenal for the player, the Magpies insist they are yet to receive any firm approaches from the Premier League champions over the star.

However, all that is about to change, with sources informing us that the Gunners plan to submit a formal bid worth £80million (€94m, $107m) for the dynamic Brazil international.

Despite repeated assurances from Newcastle that their skipper is not for sale, Arsenal remain undeterred and are determined to test the Magpies’ resolve amid a growing belief that a deal CAN be done.

Newcastle continue to say bids are not welcome for the player – but that will not put off Arsenal, while a prohibitive valuation of £90m is unlikely to weaken their push, either…

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Newcastle facing gut-wrenching fourth major loss amid Guimaraes chase

The development comes at a busy time for Newcastle, who are still trying to strengthen after the sales of key players Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

Star striker Alexander Isak also left in September 2025 in a British record £125m deal, and has effectively not been replaced either, meaning the potential loss of a fourth key star threatens to absolutely gut their squad and wreck the PIF project.

Losing Guimarães would represent another significant blow, leaving Eddie Howe with a major task to rebuild and strengthen the squad ahead of another demanding Premier League season.

Club insiders are said to be frustrated by the situation, particularly as they battle to retain their on-field leader without European football to offer next season.

Guimarães has been central to Newcastle’s recent progress, captaining the side with distinction and forming a deep bond with supporters.

However, his desire for Champions League football, coupled with the club’s need to sell before buying and 12th-place finish last term, has shifted the dynamic.

Newcastle hold a contract until 2028 with a one-year extension option and are keen to offer fresh terms, but Guimaraes is firm on his stance and won’t sign a new deal as it stands.

For Arsenal, securing Guimarães would bolster their title defence and provide Arteta with a versatile, high-energy midfielder to partner Declan Rice.

Newcastle, meanwhile, must decide whether to dig in or reluctantly enter the market for replacements. With the transfer window timer ticking away, the coming days are huge for Newcastle.

The Magpies’ hierarchy have a difficult job: protecting their squad’s core while navigating financial and competitive realities that have stopped them from spending their Saudi billions.

In the meantime, they do have a deal in place to sign a ‘generational’ Dutch talent, which will go some way to offsetting those losses.

And sources understand that Newcastle could also look to bring in two World Cup stars, which could mark the start of an exciting new era on Tyneside.

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