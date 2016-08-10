Arsenal ‘prepare improved offer for Mahrez after £30m bid rejected’

Arsenal are ready to test Leicester City’s resolve with a new offer for Riyad Mahrez, with an initial £30m approach reportedly turned down.

Speculation about the Algerian’s future has been one of the major talking points of the summer and, according to L’Equipe journalist Gilles Favard, the Gunners are more determined than ever to prise him away from the King Power Stadium.

Favard claims that Arsenal have already tested the waters with a £30m bid which was subsequently turned down by the Premier League champions.

Arsenal have had a £30m offer for Riyad Mahrez rejected by Leicester City, according to L'Équipe consultant @GillesFavard. — Get French Football (@GFFN) August 10, 2016

However, Favard also claimed that Arsenal would go back in for the winger as Arsene Wenger aims to improve his squad before the season begins.

Arsenal will come back with a 2nd offer for Riyad Mahrez, player absolutely wants Arsenal, according to L'Équipe consultant @GillesFavard. — Get French Football (@GFFN) August 10, 2016

That was then followed up with the news that a £35m bid had been made.

The latest from @LequipeTypeE21 consultant @GillesFavard: Arsenal have now apparently made a £35m offer for Riyad Mahrez to Leicester. — Get French Football (@GFFN) August 10, 2016

If Arsenal are to sign Mahrez, and it does seem unlikely, they will have to go an awful lot higher than £35m.

Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri confirmed on Wednesday that Mahrez has no release clause, and is adamant that he will stay at the club.

“He stays with us,” Ranieri said. “We want to keep all our players.

“Of course, Kante had a [release] clause and Chelsea paid it but Riyad does not have the clause and he will stay with us.”