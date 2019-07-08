Arsenal prepare ‘irresistible’ offer for LaLiga winger with €150m clause

Real Madrid have reportedly set an asking price of €30million for Arsenal target Lucas Vazquez, according to reports from Spain.

The Gunners were thought to be working under a tight summer budget, although it has recently been suggested that those rumours are simply a ploy to try and get targets for cheaper.

Unai Emery is understood to be keen to reinforce the wide areas of his squad this summer, and recently they have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace star WilfriedZaha.

Reports in Spain over the weekend hinted that Arsenal were looking at cheaper options than the Ivory Coast international including Real Madrid’s Vazquez.

It was claimed that an offer had been tabled, though now Marca claim that no official bid has been launched, though Real appear to be aware of Arsenal’s interest.

Their report states that Real Madrid leaders have decided Vazquez ‘will not be sold for less than 30 million euros’.

His contract with Los Blancos runs until 2021 and he currently has a release clause is €150m, but they also allude to interest from Inter Milan.

The Gunners’ interest ‘has gained traction in the last few days’ while they are apparently preparing an ‘irresistible offer’ to the winger which ‘would see him double his wages’.

However, Vazquez has made it clear that he wishes to wait before making an informed decision, and is still set to travel to Montreal with the rest of the squad to begin preseason preparations.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!