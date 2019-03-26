Arsenal prepared to blow all summer budget on box-to-box midfielder

Arsenal are prepared to spend all their summer transfer budget on PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to a report.

Paris Team claim that Unai Emery is keen on the 21-year-old enforcer, who almost signed for him in January.

The club could not get a deal over the line as Emery was working with a restricted budget and instead signed only Denis Suarez, but they remain interested in the France U21 player, who had made 24 appearances for PSG in all competitions this season.

Per the source, Nkunku wants to leave Paris so he can play regularly again, and would cost a reported €35million, which would represent Arsenal’s entire summer budget.

Emery is understood to have the option to sell players and he will be allowed to reinvest that money in the squad, but he will not be handed a huge lump sump to strengthen his squad in July.

Nkunku’s price however has risen dramatically with The Sun claiming last week that Arsenal were hopeful an £18m bid would be enough to secure Nkunku.

Nkunku has been capped six times by France at U21 level and knows Matteo Guendouzi well from their time together at that level; the latter of whom has featured prominently for Arsenal since his arrival from Lorient last summer.

Described as a box-to-box midfielder Nkunku featured under Emery at PSG last season, playing 20 times and scoring four goals.